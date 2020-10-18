Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 18 2020
Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Meghan Markle asked to ‘peddle back’ her ‘wokeness’ for Prince Harry

It is no secret that Meghan Markle has outstanding views on a number of social and political issues and not even the royal family was able to keep a lid over her ‘wokeness’. 

However, a leading royal expert has recently come forward to demand that the duchess dial her 'wokeness' down in an effort to protect Prince Harry.

Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey spoke to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat and touched base upon some of Meghan’s more ‘controversial views.

The author believes that Meghan’s protective attitude in regards to the suppression of her ‘voice’ could prove disastrous for Prince Harry and thus, he has voiced his concerns over the potential downfall.

Despite Meghan’s past claims about “doing it all for Archie”, the Duchess has been asked to show a little restraint. Especially following her Fortune’s interview.

Lacey believes, “Meghan acknowledged that it's risky for her family to get involved in controversial issues.”

“Maybe she's simply talking about the physical risk that exists in America for anybody, because of the way politics has become so volatile and violent there.”

“But I think that she has come to realise how [her] speeches risk her husband's relationship with the family and perhaps she may pedal back on some of these more extreme positions.”

