Sunday Oct 18 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt were once hailed as the ultimate power couple of Tinseltown.

And while their relationship couldn’t last long, the Iron Man actor still holds that period close to her heart for the ample lessons it taught her.

Following her split, Paltrow explained to ABC News in 2003 all that she learned from her relationship with the Fight Club hunk.

“My kind of internal stuff really tripped up that whole relationship. And I felt really responsible, and also like I was the architect of my own misery,” she recalled.

After that, the actor was conscious about the details she would allow the public to know about herself and her private life.

Work and Money also reported that the Avengers star stopped opening up about her personal life to reporters, something she learnt when she was in the limelight with Brad Pitt.

