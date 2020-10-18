Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr asks fans to watch his video before he deletes it

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Robert Downey Jr failed to impress his fans with his last movie "Dolittle" which released earlier this year.

The actor had been riding high since he started playing "Iron Man" in the MCU movie.

"Dolittle" came as a shock for fans months after his spectacular stint as the superhero came to an end with the release of "Avengers: Endgame".

The actor is reportedly reprising his role for the "Black Widow" solo movie which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While none of his movies are unlikely to hit the cinemas anytime soon, the actor often turns to Instagram to entertain his fans.

On Friday, Robert Downey Jr shared his video with a caption that enticed fans into watching the clip.

Over 7 million people have seen the video only to see the actor removing his glasses.

"Hey there, felt cute, might delete later," the caption of the actor's video read:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles to remove Princess Anne from 'inner circle' after becoming king?

Prince Charles to remove Princess Anne from 'inner circle' after becoming king?

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family
'Prince William has to choose between Prince Harry and a royal position'

'Prince William has to choose between Prince Harry and a royal position'
Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana
Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint
Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America
Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US

Prince Harry ‘forced’ to return UK with or without Meghan Markle on Christmas over tax in US
Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Prince Harry ‘exploded’ at William over his objection on Meghan Markle’s Vogue issue

Latest

view all