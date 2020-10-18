'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr asks fans to watch his video before he deletes it

Robert Downey Jr failed to impress his fans with his last movie "Dolittle" which released earlier this year.

The actor had been riding high since he started playing "Iron Man" in the MCU movie.

"Dolittle" came as a shock for fans months after his spectacular stint as the superhero came to an end with the release of "Avengers: Endgame".

The actor is reportedly reprising his role for the "Black Widow" solo movie which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While none of his movies are unlikely to hit the cinemas anytime soon, the actor often turns to Instagram to entertain his fans.

On Friday, Robert Downey Jr shared his video with a caption that enticed fans into watching the clip.

Over 7 million people have seen the video only to see the actor removing his glasses.

"Hey there, felt cute, might delete later," the caption of the actor's video read:







