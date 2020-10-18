'Ertugrul': Turgut Alp appears to be a real warrior in THIS video

Cengiz Coskun, who mesmerised fans with his fighting skills as Turgut Alp in Turkish historical drama 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', appears to be real warrior in a gym video that attracted massive applause.

Turgut Alp appeared to be a fitness boy in the video, flaunting his stunning abs and muscles during his workout session in a gym.



In the video, the Turkish actor is seen giving a perfect shape to his already toned body. Turgut Alp's outstanding performance in the drama has won the hearts of the viewers who want to see him in another role.

In his recent interview, he revealed: "I used to play basketball for ten years, but when I got injured, I started modelling, then acting, and now I’m here in front of your eyes."



Cengiz has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

'Dirilis: Ertugrul' has been breaking records and proving to be one of the most popular television series airing in Pakistan in 2020.