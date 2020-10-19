Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shows how much she loves Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Meghan Markle, who is often seen following in Prince Harry's mother's footsteps, has showed her love for Princess Diana through her way of fashion.

Meghan Markle once again has proved her love for Diana as she has been spotted wearing the expensive ring of the late Princess in a new official photograph with Prince Harry where she also sported her late mother-in-law's Cartier watch.

The royal fans believe she may have been wearing another jewel from Diana's collection - which Meghan first debuted on her wedding day in 2018. 

The former star, in new photos, donned her a stunning outfit with her jewellery included her £271,000 engagement ring. 

In his previous interview, Prince Harry said that Markle and Princess Diana would be "best friends," if his mother were still alive.

It was also reported by many media outlets that the Duchess of Sussex and the late princess have a number of things in common, from a love of fashion to a dedication to humanitarian work.

The prince also designed Markle's engagement ring himself, using two diamonds from the jewelry collection of his late mother, Princess Diana.

When asked what his mother would have thought of Markle, Prince Harry told the BBC that he thought she would have been 'best friends with Meghan.'

'Oh, they'd be thick as thieves, without question,' Harry continued. 'I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me.'

Taking a closer look at the pair, it's clear why the prince believes they would be best friends. And, since the engagement, Markle has been paying homage to her late mother-in-law. 

A new official photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was released Friday to mark the news they will host an episode of TIME100 Talks on Tuesday.

Fans now believe the royal is also wearing Diana's Aquamarine ring, which was commissioned by the Princess of Wales and made by Aspreys in early 1990s.

More From Entertainment:

'Ertugrul': Turgut Alp appears to be a real warrior in THIS video

'Ertugrul': Turgut Alp appears to be a real warrior in THIS video
Prince Charles to remove Princess Anne from 'inner circle' after becoming king?

Prince Charles to remove Princess Anne from 'inner circle' after becoming king?

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr asks fans to watch his video before he deletes it

'Iron Man' actor Robert Downey Jr asks fans to watch his video before he deletes it

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family

Old friend accuses Meghan Markle of wrestling Harry away from his family
'Prince William has to choose between Prince Harry and a royal position'

'Prince William has to choose between Prince Harry and a royal position'
Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle plans to pass on her Cartier watch like Princess Diana
Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Gwyneth Paltrow grateful to Brad Pitt for teaching her how to navigate through stardom

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint

Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy rumours spiral once more after husband drops a hint
Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright

Archie Harrison could rebel against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for his birthright
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'exciting' lives in America
Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul

Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to regain titles amid Megxit overhaul
'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

'Dirilis: Ertugrul': The mystery behind Noyan's death

Latest

view all