Monday Oct 19 2020
Hailey Bieber gets wedding ring 'J' tattoo to honour Justin Bieber

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Hailey Bieber gets wedding ring 'J' tattoo to honour Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, who recently celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber, honored him by getting a wedding ring ‘J’ tattoo on her finger.

Cheering to a life-time of togetherness, the 23-year-old model has honored her husband by getting a wedding ring ‘J’ tattoo.

Despite having a busy schedule being an IMG model, Hailey always makes sure to support her husband and make an appearance in each of his concerts.

The couple was recently spotted ahead of Justin’s performance on Saturday Night Live. The lovebirds walked in together with Justin’s hand around her waist. It was then when the paparazzi spotted the tattoo on Hailey’s finger.

This tattoo is Hailey's second, after the Brazilian word for beauty - 'beleza' - permanently inked on the right side of her neck.

Hailey and Justin’s epic romance started soon after the duo met on Justin Bieber’s 2009 concert meet and greet. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 30, 2020.

