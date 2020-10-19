A look back at Prince Harry and Melania Trump’s ‘very awkward’ meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often draw comparison with Barak and Michelle Obama for following their footsteps in many ways.



However, the couple’s connection with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has always been a bit shaky.

An old video has been making rounds where the Duke of Sussex can be seen meeting Melania with a visible awkwardness present in the air as the royal appears to be not as nearly comfortable around her as he is with the Obamas.

Harry was the first member of the British royal family to meet a member of Trump’s family in 2017 for Invictus Games.

Soon after their very ‘awkward’ meeting, photos had been circulated all over the internet where royal fans and critics all observed how the duke was highly uncomfortable and had even half-tucked his hand in his jacket displaying a strange gesture.

Daily Mail had reported back then that the two had sat together for less than 30 minutes before the young prince was taken away for another royal engagement.

The report read: “Harry initially appeared awkward when he was introduced to the Slovenian former model, smiling brightly for the cameras before letting it drop as he turned away.”

“The pair then engaged in small talk with Mrs Trump thanking the Prince for coming before he asked her if she had been in Canada long,” it added.

Only a week later, a much more relaxed and comfortable Harry was spotted chatting away with former US president Barak Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

As per Royal Central, the trio was seen “laughing, sharing jokes and enjoying the game.”