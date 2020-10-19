Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 19 2020
Mehwish Hayat reveals her celebrity crush

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Lucas Bravo aka Gabriel from Netflix show "Emily In Paris" is the new crush of Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat.

The film star on Monday took to social media to recommend the show to her fans while requesting the streaming giant to make a second season of the show.

While praising the show and expressing her desire to learn the French  language, Mehwish revealed that Lucas is her new crush.

"Just binge watched #Emilyinparis. A real breath of fresh air. Please #netflix let there be a 2nd season soon. Those who haven’t watched it yet .. it’s highly recommended! Two heartsReminded me I must pick up my French lessons again. PS #LucasBravo is definitely my crush updated!," she wrote on Twitter.


