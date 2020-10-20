Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton advised by Camilla Parker on how 'to hang on to Prince William' as the future King

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Kate Middleton's relationship with Prince William stopped from reaching tragic end by Camilla Parker

Kate Middleton almost saw the end of her relationship with Prince William, had it not been for Camilla Parker Bowles. 

The Duchess of Cambridge was advised by her mother-in-law on how to hold on to the 'busy prince,' as detailed in royal book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

In the book, author Robert Lacey writes how Prince Charles's wife Camilla 'confided in Kate' about how to hang on to a future king.

Mr Lacey begins the chapter 'Kate Not' with a quote from the Duchess of Cambridge on November 17, 2010, following her and Prince William's engagement.

"You go through the good times. You go through the bad times - both personally and within a relationship as well."

"Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable - well, basically your whole life - around his," Lacey wrote.

"After St Andrews University, William's timetable was proving rather un-fit-roundable. Marriage had not been included in that schedule."

"While Kate's medium-to-long-term objective was quite simple - to lead William in handcuffs to the altar - for the time being, she had to devise her own independent career path as camouflage," he added.

This is when Camilla came to Kate's rescue and advised her to keep holding on to William with patience.

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday

Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday
Queen Elizabeth sparks fury for upsetting Brits after major blunder

Queen Elizabeth sparks fury for upsetting Brits after major blunder

Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look

Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look
Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family

Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family
Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino

Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino
Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap
Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house

Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house
Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes

Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes
Jean-Claude Van Damme saves life of puppy in fake passport row

Jean-Claude Van Damme saves life of puppy in fake passport row
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'rock star' status took them away from the royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'rock star' status took them away from the royal family?

Latest

view all