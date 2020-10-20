Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Letitia Wright cannot think of shooting ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Letitia Wright feels rather strongly about the upcoming shoot for "Black Panther 2" and believes going forward with it feels ‘strange’ without Chadwick Boseman.

She addressed her feelings during an interview with Porter and was quoted saying, “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about.”

She went on to say, “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

In regards to the future of the franchise and the character himself, there have been looming reports circulating the web that claim that Panther’s younger sister Shuri (Letitia) could take over the role of Black Panther in the upcoming sequel.

This is not the first time Letitia has shared her candid thoughts regarding the actor's passing. When news of his death was initially announced over on social media, the actress took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note for the late gem.

She claimed, "A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye."

During the course of it all, the star also recalled the very last conversation she had with Boseman, "I messaged you a couple of times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you."

