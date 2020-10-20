Piers Morgan believes Meghan Markle is a ‘ruthless social climber’

Meghan Markle has found herself in the verbal clutches of Piers Morgan once more and he believes the ‘ruthless social climber’ has her eyes set on becoming ‘a bigger mega-star’.

During his interview with Express UK, Morgan candidly spoke about his feelings regarding Meghan and even addresses his predictions regarding their possible future prospects.

The TV personality was quoted saying, "This is all about Meghan Markle becoming a bigger mega-star. That has always been her plan, I am sure of it. When I was still friends with her she was pretty open about her ambition.”

"The way she treats friends and family is pretty indicative of a ruthless social climber who will stop at nothing to get where she wants to get to and I'm sure she thinks the sky is her limit.”

Morgan also addressed his thoughts regarding Meghan’s manipulative antics, in regards to Prince Harry and even commented upon the slow transition she is orchestrating to get him away from the royal fold. Morgan believes, “She’s landed her Prince and she’s wrestled him away from his family.”

During the course of his interview, Morgan also admitted that he feels Meghan has a true blue "ruthlessly ambitious streak.”

Not only that, but he also revealed that a couple of years ago Meghan had reached out to him and asked him for advice on how to handle media coverage.

"I can certainly say that after personal experience when she wanted my advice on handling the media and stuff she can turn on the charm when it suits her but the moment you are of no use to her you’re gone.”

He also touched upon his alleged ‘obsession’ with Meghan, . "I think along with Donald Trump, Brexit and coronavirus, the Sussexes have made themselves one of the biggest news stories in the last three years and they don’t want to be left alone.”

He concluded by saying, "So I don’t really understand the criticism; I’m a columnist, I’m on TV every morning, I’m on Twitter all the time, obviously they are the fourth biggest story of the past three years so obviously I’m going to be commenting about it. And because of my own knowledge about Meghan Markle and previous, what I assumed was, friendship has given me a bit of an insight into what she is like."