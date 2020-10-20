Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxe abode was once a prime spot for movie shoots

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved into their own little palace-like residence in California after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year.

And while some may assume their new abode to be just like any other mega-mansion, the property actually comes with a strict set of rules that are to be followed by the residents under all costs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new house in Santa Barbara has been described as the ‘Airbnb for filming locations’ on Giggster. It had also been available for rent for $700 an hour.

The ‘Italian villa’ was open for rent for not more than ten hours with a number of rules imposed on the temporary occupants. These include, smoking, alcohol, adult filming, pets as well as cooking.

As per the Daily Mail, the house had parking for over 50 and could also accommodate more than 15 crew members.

