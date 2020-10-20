Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton followed by fashion world for a same reason

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton know the fun of winning  hearts as they are loved and followed by fans for many reasons, but one of the major is their hairstyles.

According to a poll, they are very famous in the fashion world as they mesmerised their admirers and followers with their chic appearances.

The 'Friends' alum is more popular than The Duchess in the fashion world for her iconic 'Rachel cut' as she led poll of the most wanted celebrity hairstyles even after 25 years of her hit sitcom 'Friends'.

The 'Friends' alum, according to The Sun, topped the 'poll' with her honey blonde, mid-length styles which women are still in love with decades after they made her famous.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton’s wavy locks come second, followed by 'Our Girl' actress Michelle Keegan’s dark voluminous tresses.

Meghan Markle earns fourth position with her long luscious mane, with A-lister Julia Roberts' full curls in fifth place.

According to the media outlet, the study, by Vitabiotics Perfectil Gummies, also found more than four in 10 women take a celebrity photo into the salon when they're having a trim.

The study also saw Beyonce in sixth place, followed by Ariana Grande’s long, sleek hair and Taylor Swift’s classic look.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner believes social media ended KUWTK's 20 year reign

Kris Jenner believes social media ended KUWTK's 20 year reign

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with Santa Barbara mansion bills

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with Santa Barbara mansion bills
The royal family behaved ‘cruelly to spare heir’ Prince Harry: report

The royal family behaved ‘cruelly to spare heir’ Prince Harry: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxe abode was once a prime spot for movie shoots

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxe abode was once a prime spot for movie shoots
Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Mark Ruffalo and more to take part in ‘Vote with Us’ rally

Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Mark Ruffalo and more to take part in ‘Vote with Us’ rally

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending
Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?

Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?
Prince William signaled major fear as he whispered to Kate during Harry’s last event

Prince William signaled major fear as he whispered to Kate during Harry’s last event
Piers Morgan believes Meghan Markle is a ‘ruthless social climber’

Piers Morgan believes Meghan Markle is a ‘ruthless social climber’
Kate Middleton’s one quality that gives her an edge over Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton’s one quality that gives her an edge over Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Queen Elizabeth not too pleased about Harry, Meghan’s cancelled Christmas plans

Latest

view all