How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deceived the world about Archie's birth upsetting Prince William

Prince William did not think too highly of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle manoeuvres to conceal Archie's birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proceeded to conceal the actual timing of the birth of their son, Archie, something which intensified their rift with Prince William.



According to a new bombshell book Battle of Brothers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement that Meghan is in labour - even though Archie was already born.

“On the morning of 6 May [2019], Meghan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son, weighing in at 7lbs 3oz,” British historian Robert Lacey wrote in the book.

“Baby Archie had arrived with the dawn at 5:26 AM, allowing grandmother Doria [Ragland] and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected," Lacey added.

However, 8 hours after the Duchess gave birth, the palace released a statement saying she was in labour.

“Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 PM that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier,” the author added.

All of this did not sit well with Prince William as “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.”