Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie debuts baby bump in new photos from a charity event

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Princess Eugenie has given a glimpse at her growing baby bump for the first time since the official announcement was made about her pregnancy.

In new photographs that have come to surface through The Anti-Slavery Collective’s Instagram, Eugenie can be seen holding a plant along with her friend Julia de Boinville with whom she founded the charity focus on modern slavery.

The plant pots that Eugenie was holding had been made by slave labour survivors.

“In honour of #AntiSlaveryDay, earlier this week our co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville visited a @salvationarmyuk safe house for a socially distanced visit with modern slavery survivors and staff members,” the caption read.

“They were incredibly moved by the courageous stories of the survivors who had endured sometimes decades of abuse at the hands of traffickers and slave labourers,” it further read.

“These incredible individuals have the courage to remain inspired by the prospect of a brighter future, despite their difficult journey in the face of extreme adversity,” it added.

“In addition to vital safe houses such as the one we visited, Salvation Army also help adult victims get access to education opportunities, legal advice, counselling, and support in obtaining employment and housing,” it went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles's never-ending fights with Diana made Prince William loathe him while growing up

Prince Charles's never-ending fights with Diana made Prince William loathe him while growing up
Emma Roberts gets candid about getting embroiled in an 'Instagram war' with her mom

Emma Roberts gets candid about getting embroiled in an 'Instagram war' with her mom
Inside Queen Elizabeth's nasty brawl with Prince Philip involving tossing of shoes and more

Inside Queen Elizabeth's nasty brawl with Prince Philip involving tossing of shoes and more

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever after daughter's birth', body language expert says

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'closer than ever after daughter's birth', body language expert says
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deceived the world about Archie's birth upsetting Prince William

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deceived the world about Archie's birth upsetting Prince William
Princess Diana wanted Prince William to occupy the throne leaving Charles out in the cold

Princess Diana wanted Prince William to occupy the throne leaving Charles out in the cold
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gush over Archie in 'Time's100 Talks': 'We are embracing quality time with him'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gush over Archie in 'Time's100 Talks': 'We are embracing quality time with him'
Jennifer Aniston bars her father from leaving the house as shooting for drama resumes

Jennifer Aniston bars her father from leaving the house as shooting for drama resumes

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Reality star set to celebrate on private Island

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Reality star set to celebrate on private Island
Hailey Baldwin's recent appearance in long yellow coat attracts trolls

Hailey Baldwin's recent appearance in long yellow coat attracts trolls
Sofia Richie in full-blown relationship with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie in full-blown relationship with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed get married

Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed get married

Latest

view all