Princess Eugenie debuts baby bump in new photos from a charity event

Princess Eugenie has given a glimpse at her growing baby bump for the first time since the official announcement was made about her pregnancy.



In new photographs that have come to surface through The Anti-Slavery Collective’s Instagram, Eugenie can be seen holding a plant along with her friend Julia de Boinville with whom she founded the charity focus on modern slavery.

The plant pots that Eugenie was holding had been made by slave labour survivors.

“In honour of #AntiSlaveryDay, earlier this week our co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville visited a @salvationarmyuk safe house for a socially distanced visit with modern slavery survivors and staff members,” the caption read.

“They were incredibly moved by the courageous stories of the survivors who had endured sometimes decades of abuse at the hands of traffickers and slave labourers,” it further read.

“These incredible individuals have the courage to remain inspired by the prospect of a brighter future, despite their difficult journey in the face of extreme adversity,” it added.



“In addition to vital safe houses such as the one we visited, Salvation Army also help adult victims get access to education opportunities, legal advice, counselling, and support in obtaining employment and housing,” it went on to say.