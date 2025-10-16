Gwyneth Paltrow recalls her last wild drunken night with Cameron Diaz

Gwyneth Paltrow remembers her last big night out

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the last time she got truly drunk, a memorable night with Cameron Diaz.

The Ironman actress, 53, recalled what was her 43rd birthday as she recently spoke with British Vogue in its November cover story.

“Oh, man, so long ago,” Paltrow said of the last time she got totally drunk. "I think it was my 43rd birthday. Brad [Falchuk] had this dinner for me in New York City, a bunch of my friends from high school were there, and Cameron Diaz, one of my best friends, and her husband, Benj.”

She then recounted the night in detail, “We had this great Chinese dinner, then someone was like, ‘Let’s go dancing.’ I did shots and I was hammered. The next morning I had a meeting and I’ll never forget it. I was like, ‘Would you excuse me for a second?’ And I went and puked in the bathroom and then came back. That was the last time.”

Paltrow and Diaz’s friendship dates back to the 2000s. Diaz told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2012 that they “became very close” after the death of her father, Emilio Diaz, in 2008.

Diaz has stayed a close friend over the years. In 2018, she helped Paltrow keep her wedding to Falchuk private, and Paltrow called Diaz her “ride or die” on Instagram for the latter's 51st birthday in 2023.

On the work front, both actresses are currently making comebacks to the big screen. Paltrow stars alongside Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, her first movie since 2019, while Diaz appeared in Back in Action, her first film since 2014. Diaz will also return as the voice of Fiona in the upcoming fifth Shrek instalment.