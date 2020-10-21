Shawn Mendes confesses every song he wrote was about Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes's new doc laid bare his most candid thoughts about his personal life and Camila Cabello

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are a power-packed duo who enchant the world with their unmatched chemistry and love.

The 22-year-old In My Blood hit maker’s new documentary, In Wonder, has laid bare his most candid thoughts about his personal life and his ladylove.

Mendes said in the Netflix film: “A song comes on the radio or something and I’m like everything is about you, they’ve always been about you.”

“She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote,’” he went on to say.

The two lovebirds met back in 2014 and had sparked rumours of a romance the following year after they teamed up for the duet, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The couple has been quite public with their relationship through PDA-packed dates and social media exchanges from 2019.