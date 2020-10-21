Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Prince Charles’s grandchildren make him read wizarding books during virtual meets

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Prince Charles shares a deep adoration for all of his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. So much so that their bond shines through via their shared love for chickens and books.

According to Town and Country magazine, most times Prince Charles chooses to read special books to the budding royals, and their most favorite books to comb through have always been Harry Potter.

That is not to say however, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not the only grandchildren the future king is close to. Despite living in different time zones, the prince still lights up each time he gets to spend time with Harry and Meghan's son Archie, no matter how virtual.

Their last reported exchange occurred during Prince Harry’s birthday. There Prince Charles was invited to partake in virtual celebrations and got to share an adorable bonding moment with baby Archie.

The Scottish Sun reported upon the adorable encounter and claimed, “It was very pleasant, Harry told the family how much he missed them. Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew [the candles] out. He also called his grandfather, ‘pa’ when Grandpa was a bit too challenging for him to master.”

