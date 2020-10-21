Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?

Royal expert Robert Lacy has claimed that Meghan Markle ‘provoked the really big break’ between Prince William and Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has long been blamed for rift between her husband Prince Harry and Prince William, now been touted as the person who ‘provoked the really big break’ between two brothers.

Royal expert and author of Battle of Brothers Robert Lacy, in an interview recently with Entertainment Tonight claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship was the final straw for the royal brothers.

Robert Lacy said that there were stresses and strains between Prince Harry and Prince William there before and then with the arrival of Meghan Markle, that was what ‘provoked the really big break’.

The author went on to say, “Prince William, from all the turmoil of their childhood, took strength from the idea of his duty and what lay ahead for him as king … Harry caught onto the importance of love”.

When Harry found Meghan, he went for that, and when William said to him, ‘Look, perhaps you should slow down a bit,’ Harry exploded.”

He further said there may have been tension between Prince William and Harry for some time, however, things reached a breaking point when Meghan Markle entered the scene.