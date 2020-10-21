Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Meghan Markle has once again opened up about the criticism she receives and the impact it has had on her mental health.

During their TIMES100 talk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their personal pains while Meghan addressed her critics once more and claimed the ‘bad can be so loud.’

In her chat with Alexis Ohanian, the former actor commented: "The good outweigh the bad but my goodness, the bad can be so loud. We haven't begun to realise the legacy all of these platforms are doing to us on a deeper level.”

"We're in it now but have a chance to get out of it,” she added.

Ohanian chimed in and said that while the internet is a great tool for uniting people, it can also be a major platform for inciting negativity.

Talking about the media’s role in creating a ‘better world’, Prince Harry said: “The media's role is absolutely vital in everything that's going on.”

Ahead of the talk, TIME said: "The Duke and Duchess will make opening and closing remarks, lead conversations, and discuss creating safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal during the show."

More From Entertainment:

Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?

Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

Chris Pratt saved by the Avengers as Marvel costars come to his defense

Chris Pratt saved by the Avengers as Marvel costars come to his defense
Scott Disick receives flak as he mocks Kourtney Kardashian on social media

Scott Disick receives flak as he mocks Kourtney Kardashian on social media
Amber Riley recounts how a 'racist' Trump supporter spat on her car

Amber Riley recounts how a 'racist' Trump supporter spat on her car
Sofia Richie focusing on fitness since split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie focusing on fitness since split with Scott Disick
Imran Abbas rubs shoulders with Ertuğrul's Cem Uçan aka Aliyar Bey

Imran Abbas rubs shoulders with Ertuğrul's Cem Uçan aka Aliyar Bey
‘Ertugrul’ Esra Bilgic look radiant in latest dazzling picture

‘Ertugrul’ Esra Bilgic look radiant in latest dazzling picture
An astrologer says Meghan Markle will push Prince Harry to 'the cleaners'

An astrologer says Meghan Markle will push Prince Harry to 'the cleaners'
Shawn Mendes confesses every song he wrote was about Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes confesses every song he wrote was about Camila Cabello
Princess Eugenie debuts baby bump in new photos from a charity event

Princess Eugenie debuts baby bump in new photos from a charity event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of new danger prowling around their home

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of new danger prowling around their home

Latest

view all