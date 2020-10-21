Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’

Meghan Markle has once again opened up about the criticism she receives and the impact it has had on her mental health.



During their TIMES100 talk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their personal pains while Meghan addressed her critics once more and claimed the ‘bad can be so loud.’

In her chat with Alexis Ohanian, the former actor commented: "The good outweigh the bad but my goodness, the bad can be so loud. We haven't begun to realise the legacy all of these platforms are doing to us on a deeper level.”

"We're in it now but have a chance to get out of it,” she added.

Ohanian chimed in and said that while the internet is a great tool for uniting people, it can also be a major platform for inciting negativity.

Talking about the media’s role in creating a ‘better world’, Prince Harry said: “The media's role is absolutely vital in everything that's going on.”

Ahead of the talk, TIME said: "The Duke and Duchess will make opening and closing remarks, lead conversations, and discuss creating safe, trustworthy and compassionate online communities with TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal during the show."