Wednesday Oct 21 2020
Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who turned 40 today, enjoys a happier life with Kanye West and their four kids, however, it is hard to forget some of the traumas of her first marriage.

Kim Kardashian’s first marriage was in 2000 at a tender age of 19. The model eloped with music producer Damon Thomas to Las Vegas and married him despite her family’s reservations.

The marriage ended just in three years after Kim accused the former husband of being ‘violent and abusive’.

While now she is happily married to Kanye West and has four beautiful children, 2000 was a hard time for Kim and still terrifies her to the core.

Kim reportedly claims that her ex-husband Damon was against her working and had restrictions on her to go out and meet friends.

"He said he did not want me to have contact with my old boyfriends who would be able to reach me at the clothing store," she recalled.

Damon was obsessive to an extent that he wanted to keep track of Kim’s whereabouts at all times.

Only after a few months of marriage, Damon started reflect his violent behavior on KUWTK star.

Kim’s divorce documents reported to have said: "Before we left out home, Damon hit me in the face and cut my lip open. I fell into the bed frame and banged my knee hard. I was limping when we went skydiving."

Damon also wanted Kim to look ‘perfect’ and forced her to get liposuction and other additional procedures.

While Kim claims that Damon turned her against her family, the ex-husband denies all such claims and in fact, revealed that he was the one who filed the divorce.

