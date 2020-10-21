Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Kate Middleton worked on a backup plan incase Prince William dumped her 

Prince William’s vow to find the most compatible wife forced Kate Middleton through a number of hoops, and it appears that the Duchess of Cambridge was left confused and unsure of her future prospects as a result.

The unearthed report in question claims Kate was forced to find a temporary career as a backup, in case Prince William broke up with her.

Kate’s initial dating years with the prince were also heavily scrutinized, so much so that she was given the nickname ‘Waity Katy’ by the masses due to her submissive demeanor in regards to Prince William and his reluctance towards actually popping the question.

Royal author Robert Lacey opened up about Kate’s alleged plans. He told The Mirror that Kate Middleton had her eye on Princess Diana’s engagement ring from the very beginning and had initially planned to "lead William in handcuffs to the altar", however, was forced to backtrack on her plans near the middle of their courtship.

Lacey was quoted saying, "While Kate's medium-to-long-term objective was quite simple - to lead William in handcuffs to the altar - for the time being, she had to devise her own independent career path as camouflage.”

"This was a matter of both personal and public tactics. In neither respect would it help Ms Middleton to appear the slightest bit needy - and of course there was the ultimate unthinkable possibility that she might end up getting dumped!"

Near the end, "Her clothing almost began to reflect what people saw in her character, a kind of restraint, kind of modesty almost.”

"I think that did come about because William and Kate were coming towards the point where they would announce their engagement. It was Kate starting to behave in ways which would be seen more appropriate for a future Queen."

More From Entertainment:

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences
Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’

Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’
Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’

Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William
Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas
Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report

Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move
Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’
Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’

Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’
Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?

Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

The real reason Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony

The real reason Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony

Latest

view all