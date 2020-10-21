Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Prince William have only five months to ‘heal their rift’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

Prince Harry, Prince William have only five-months to ‘heal their rift’

Prince William and Prince Harry’s rift is one such dilemma that has royal experts perplexed and flabbergasted. While personal matters are normally brushed under the rug, an expert has taken to warning the royal brothers about a potential time restraint they need to adhere to, if they wish for a high chance of reconciliation.

The fear surrounding the expert is that the more time that passes, the lower the chance of a potential reconciliation remains.

During an interview with Newsweek, royal author Robert Lacey touched upon the brother’s rift and explained how their separation can become permanent if Prince William is awarded the title of Captain General of Royal Marines, in his brother’s stead.

The Battle of Brothers writer believes, “There have been stories that it's going to be assigned to William. Were that to be the case, that would be the end of it.”

With Prince Harry’s 12-month probation period also nearing its end, the prince will be asked to appear in front of his grandmother, father and brother for a formal summit to discuss his future outside of the royal fold, and Lacey believes, “Either it goes in the direction of some sort of compromise or reconciliation or there has to be some break.”

During the course of his interview, Lacey also touched upon another potential issue that Prince Harry birthed during his ITV speech with Tom Bradby. He explained that it was there that the spare heir admitted, that while he and Prince William are on “different paths,” he “stills loves his brother dearly.”

Lacey believes the future king needs to address this claim, as this was the very first public admission Prince Harry ever made regarding his relationships within the Firm. He also fears that its domino-like impact could add further weight to the ticking time bomb. The bomb that can cause the brothers entire relationship to crumble.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences

Gigi and Bella Hadid lock horns with Kim Kardashian over political differences
Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’

Miley Cyrus claims she was ‘chased down by aliens in a UFO’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit plan was shrugged off by Charles, William
Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas

Kim Kardashian made explosive revelations about her first marriage, former husband Damon Thomas
Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report

Queen Elizabeth once shielded Prince William from harm: report
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip hint at Prince William’s future as king with new move
Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez over shooting incident: ‘He is genuinely crazy’
Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’

Meghan Markle addresses her critics once again: ‘The bad can be so loud’
Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?

Did Meghan Markle provoke Harry and William’s ‘big break’?
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud can be settled if Prince Charles intervenes

The real reason Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony

The real reason Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony

Prince Charles’s grandchildren make him read wizarding books during virtual meets

Prince Charles’s grandchildren make him read wizarding books during virtual meets

Latest

view all