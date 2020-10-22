Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian turns 40: Kanye West, Kris Jenner show affection in love-filled posts

Kim Kardashian collected an abundance of warmth and affection from her family members on her 40th birthday on Wednesday.

On the ocassion, Kim's husband Kanye West posted a sweet birthday tribute for his better-half, sending immense love her way.

Kanye uploaded an extremely romantic picture wherein he can be seen kissing Kim passionately standing at the centre of an empty stadium.

The US rapper gushed over the mom of four, captioning, "Been doing empty stadiums. Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.”

The photo was taken at the couple's engagement at San Francisco’s AT&T Park in 2013.

Meanwhile, Kim's mom Kris Jenner also showered love on her daughter in a sweet note.

“You are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved,” Jenner, 64, wrote.

 “Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do. You are my sweet, beautiful inside and out, @kimkardashian," she added.


