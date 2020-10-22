Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Archewell charity website goes live

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announced launching Archewell after quitting the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially kick-started the website of their new charity endeavour Archewell after announcing it six months ago. 

The site, that went live on Wednesday, features a simple homepage on a beige background along with an email sign-up form and contact information.

It also includes the definitions of "arche" — a Greek word meaning “source of action" — and "well" — a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.

Harry and Meghan announced they are launching their new charity organisation, named Archewell, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple said in the statement they released in May.

"Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action,' " they continued.

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," the duo said.

After quitting the royal family, Harry and Meghan no longer run the Sussex Royal. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's speaking engagement agency furious over claims about hefty deal
Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow

Royal expert indicates the end of Prince William and Harry's relationship with one final blow
Buckingham Palace's brutal snub to Prince Harry in controversial royal Christmas photo

Buckingham Palace's brutal snub to Prince Harry in controversial royal Christmas photo
Kate Middleton draws ire for breaking royal dress code in recent outing

Kate Middleton draws ire for breaking royal dress code in recent outing

Kim Kardashian turns 40: Kanye West, Kris Jenner show affection in love-filled posts

Kim Kardashian turns 40: Kanye West, Kris Jenner show affection in love-filled posts
Sana Javed shares new adorable wedding pics with husband Umair Jaswal

Sana Javed shares new adorable wedding pics with husband Umair Jaswal
Princess Diana's stormy marital life with Prince Charles highlighted in new series of 'The Crown'

Princess Diana's stormy marital life with Prince Charles highlighted in new series of 'The Crown'
Kendall and Kylie Jenner reach settlement in famous lawsuit with the accusers

Kendall and Kylie Jenner reach settlement in famous lawsuit with the accusers
Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Family and friends pour in heartwarming wishes for reality star

Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday: Family and friends pour in heartwarming wishes for reality star
Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December
Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's child financially: report

Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie's child financially: report

Meghan Markle opens up about the impact of trolls on her and other people's life

Meghan Markle opens up about the impact of trolls on her and other people's life

Latest

view all