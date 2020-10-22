Jennifer Garner claims her marriage with Ben Affleck took a hit due to media attention

American actor Jennifer Garner looked back at her relationship with Ben Affleck and how it fell prey to negative media attention.

During an appearance on PBS’ Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, Garner spilled the beans about her marriage with the Batman star and how it was negatively impacted through the paparazzi culture.

“For 10 years, there were at the very least six cars and often 20 outside of our house, and outside of school, and at the pediatrician's. And you're begging them, ‘Please step aside from the pediatrician's door. I have a sick kid. Please,’” Garner said.

“Who cares about some dumb celebrity problem? Unless it's your child going through it, it's not worth anyone's attention or bother,” she went on to say.

“They were causing car accidents all the time. I'd go through a yellow light and there would be 15 cars that would go through the red light without compunction. Everywhere we went was just such a circus,” she added.

“I think there's something about seeing yourselves reflected in news of some kind— and whether it's true or not. If it's true and you are starting to be serious with someone and [news reports] start saying, 'Well, when are they gonna be engaged?,' It's almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe [the attention] will die down for a second," Garner said further.

“You’re always kind of chasing peace, and because it’s already been in print, it feels like it’s a done deal already—whatever it is,” she said.

“The most powerful decision I have made for myself was to never ever put myself at risk of seeing my own image or a story about me, which is not easy. It means I cannot look at anything because CNN has celebrity stuff. I can't have an Apple News feed, I can't look at The Huffington Post...I just had to be completely disciplined about it and I am,” she concluded.