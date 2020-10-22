Jennifer Lawrence says Trump is the best thing to happen to Democrats ever

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she used to vote the Republican Party before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.



"My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.” she said while speaking on the Absolutely Not podcast.

According to the actress, everything changed after Donald Trump was elected as the US President.

“This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy and it feels there’s been a line drawn in the sand,” she said.



Talking about Trump, Lawrence further said: “if Donald Trump is president of the United States, it will be the end of the world. And he’s also the best thing to happen to the Democrats ever.”

Americans would vote next month in the presidential election, with Trump is seeking a second term in the White House.

Most of the Hollywood actors are supporting Democrat Joe Biden, who served as the Vice President Under Obama.



