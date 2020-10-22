Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with Queen began over a trifle

Prince Harry reportedly 'flew into rage' after the Queen stopped Meghan Markle from wearing her wedding day tiara as she knew it could cause the Duchess of Sussex some bad press.

Some royal commentators said it was a lovely occasion while others suggest it turned into a bad situation. but a new book has gave a new insight into what happened on that much-discussed day.



Robert Lacey, author of the book, claims that the Queen denied Meghan her first choice of tiara - but says there was a very specific reason of it.

The author pens: "Unconfirmed by the palace - but not denied - we were told that the Queen felt that she had to say 'no' to Meghan's first choice, a beautiful emerald headdress that was said 'to have come from Russia'.

He continued: "This was code for a sensitive origin, meaning that the treasure was one of those that had found its way into Windsor hands through 'undefined' not to say dodgy channels - and for an undisclosed price - in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

"For this reason, the emerald tiara was seldom, if ever, put on public display and it would suit neither the palace nor Meghan herself that spring if newspapers started speculating about which Tsrist princess had worn the tiara and how she had been assassinated."

But Lacey claims that Harry didn't understand the context of the piece, and didn't get why the Queen thought it was a bad idea.

He continues: "Unfortunately, Harry's ignorance of both history and family tradition meant that he had no understanding of this subtlety.

Lacey claims that Harry "flew into a rage" when Meghan was told she couldn't wear the piece.

The Monarch was not expecting such behavior from her 'ignorant' grandson and gave a stern reply to him.

'Meghan cannot have whatever she wants,' was reported to have replied.

'She gets the tiara that she's given by me,' the Queen, according to new book, said.