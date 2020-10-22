Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Shakira rides waves as she feels the thrill of surfing in new video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Shakira felt the thrill of surfing as she recently rode the waves in a surfing lagoon in Spain.

Taking to Instagram, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer shared a couple of pictures in which she is seen donning surfer costume.

"Last week, pure Oxytocin at the Wavegarden!," she captioned her post.  

Meanwhile, the singer shared her experience in a video posted by the Instagram account of Wave Garden, a company that claims to be the creators of  "game-changing wave technology for world-class, commercially viable surfing lagoons". 






More From Entertainment:

'Prince William holds nothing back when he feels the monarchy is at stake'

'Prince William holds nothing back when he feels the monarchy is at stake'
Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' bounces back just ahead of US elections

Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Borat' bounces back just ahead of US elections
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with Queen began over a trifle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rift with Queen began over a trifle
Prince William left Camilla 'trembling' in meeting after Diana's death: report

Prince William left Camilla 'trembling' in meeting after Diana's death: report

Actress Sana Khan aspires to visit Holy Kaaba after quitting Bollywood

Actress Sana Khan aspires to visit Holy Kaaba after quitting Bollywood
Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after brief reunion

Channing Tatum and Jessie J split after brief reunion

Jennifer Lawrence says Trump is the best thing to ever happen to Democrats

Jennifer Lawrence says Trump is the best thing to ever happen to Democrats

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her

Princess Diana worried royal family spies would ‘murder’ her
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to follow Meghan Markle's way against haters
Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar

Veteran actor Samina Butt extended financial support by CM Buzdar
Queen leaves Prince Andrew enraged after rejecting plea for his 'pampered' daughters

Queen leaves Prince Andrew enraged after rejecting plea for his 'pampered' daughters
'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist

'Meghan Markle is no victim': Expert claims Harry is unhappy about wife being an activist

Latest

view all