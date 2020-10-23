Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 23 2020
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham postpone their marriage till 2022: report

US actress Nicola Peltz and his fiancé Brooklyn Beckham have reportedly postponed their dream wedding till 2022 due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, the lovebirds, who announced their engagement earlier this year, had intended to tie the knot in September 2021, however, the plan has been delayed.

The Mirror UK, citing a source, reported that Brooklyn told his pals this week that he and Nicola Peltz have decided to postpone their wedding till 2022 as it was too 'risky' due to coronavirus pandemic.

The report further claims that Nicola and her fiancé still considering an intimate wedding next year and large party in 2022.

Brooklyn announced his engagement with Nicola in July during the lockdown saying “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby.”


