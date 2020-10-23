Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Baldwin's 'J' tattoo speculated to mimic Selena Gomez's promise ring

Hailey Baldwin’s most recent ‘J’ tattoo in honor of Justin Bieber has caused quite a lot of buzz online, and many fans can’t stop comparing it to Selena Gomez and her former promise ring.

Despite the post being a couple of days old, social media continues to cook up a number of theories as to the origin of the cursive J and many believe it is Baldwin’s slick way of throwing shade to Gomez and her promise ring.

One user posted side by side comparisons of Gomez and Baldwin’s ‘J’, with a double innuendo that read, “Wrapped round my finger like a ring.”

While another simply showcased their shock at the similarity by writing, "Not me realising the j is in the same font as the ring Justin had given Selena years ago i---"


