Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson who triggered abdication crisis

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson who triggered abdication crisis in 1937

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, who ‘quite liked’ his granddaughter-in-law Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, now compares her to Wallis Simpson, who triggered the abdication crisis in 1937 when she married the then-king Duke of Windsor Edward VIII.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Prince Philip, has 'walked away' from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the 'great shock' of Megxit and his grandson's 'alien behaviour'.

Prince Philip’s relationship with the Duke of Sussex has not yet recovered as the former has ‘walked away’ from Meghan and her husband after the great shock of Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties and settled down in Montecito, California with their son Archie earlier this year.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking to Vanity Fair says Prince Harry’s behavior is completely ‘alien’ to grandfather Prince Philip so their relationship has suffered.

Prince Philip was 'deeply upset and dismayed' over Megxit, the expert further says.

The ‘Prince Philip Revealed’ author Ingrid Seward claimed that Prince Harry had once close relationship with his grandfather, however, these ties deteriorated and yet to recover after he and Meghan announced to resign earlier this year.

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Richie calls it quits with Scott Disick due to his children?

Sofia Richie calls it quits with Scott Disick due to his children?
Hailey Baldwin’s ‘J’ tattoo speculated to mimic Selena Gomez’s promise ring

Hailey Baldwin’s ‘J’ tattoo speculated to mimic Selena Gomez’s promise ring
Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview
Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note

Miley Cyrus unveils seventh album ‘Plastic Hearts’ with a heartfelt note
Ellen DeGeneres’s staff is livid over her apology monologue

Ellen DeGeneres’s staff is livid over her apology monologue
Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to debut in China on Nov 13

Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to debut in China on Nov 13
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new neighbours in Montecito

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new neighbours in Montecito
Jared Leto to debut as the ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie

Jared Leto to debut as the ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ movie
Jennifer Lawrence wedding day regrets: ‘I regret not planning’

Jennifer Lawrence wedding day regrets: ‘I regret not planning’
Nicole Kidman reveals how she straddled a career slump by the horns

Nicole Kidman reveals how she straddled a career slump by the horns
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham postpone their marriage till 2022: report

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham postpone their marriage till 2022: report
Prince William gets snapped gazing through restaurant window inspiring hundreds of memes

Prince William gets snapped gazing through restaurant window inspiring hundreds of memes

Latest

view all