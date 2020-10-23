Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson who triggered abdication crisis in 1937

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, who ‘quite liked’ his granddaughter-in-law Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, now compares her to Wallis Simpson, who triggered the abdication crisis in 1937 when she married the then-king Duke of Windsor Edward VIII.



According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Prince Philip, has 'walked away' from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the 'great shock' of Megxit and his grandson's 'alien behaviour'.

Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties and settled down in Montecito, California with their son Archie earlier this year.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking to Vanity Fair says Prince Harry’s behavior is completely ‘alien’ to grandfather Prince Philip so their relationship has suffered.

Prince Philip was 'deeply upset and dismayed' over Megxit, the expert further says.

The ‘Prince Philip Revealed’ author Ingrid Seward claimed that Prince Harry had once close relationship with his grandfather, however, these ties deteriorated and yet to recover after he and Meghan announced to resign earlier this year.