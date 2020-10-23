Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles neglected Prince Harry, William due to his affair with Camilla?

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 23, 2020

Prince Charles was accused of ignoring his responsibilities as a father after he started an affair with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwell following Diana's death in a road accident in 1997.

Appearing on podcast Royally Obsessed, royal historian and author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey said: "If the book is about a battle, why are you showing them so friendly? Well, it's because that what makes the battle so poignant".

Speaking about Prince Harry and Prince William, "They grew up so close together, they were thrown together by the sad death of their mother".

He said, "There was a lack of parenting, frankly, on the part of Charles as he kept on pursuing Camilla. As we look at the early years of this century and then into this decade, they grew more and more together, it seemed, when William married Kate.

"That didn't break them up, Harry was happy to fall in as number three." 

The wedding of Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, and Kate Middleton took place in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. 

Prince Harry married former American actress Meghan Markle in a ceremony held on 19 May 2018. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘mimicked’ the Queen in her recent photo

Meghan Markle ‘mimicked’ the Queen in her recent photo
Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman'

Ertugrul's Abdur Rehman Alp shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman'
Meghan Markle continues to pull Prince Harry’s strings in LA: report

Meghan Markle continues to pull Prince Harry’s strings in LA: report
Prince William ‘unleashes wrath’ on Prince Charles over 'failing to live up to royal role'

Prince William ‘unleashes wrath’ on Prince Charles over 'failing to live up to royal role'
Tim Burton announces plans for an 'Addams Family' TV series

Tim Burton announces plans for an 'Addams Family' TV series
Drake says Sacha Baron Cohen is a genius madman

Drake says Sacha Baron Cohen is a genius madman
Brad Pitt spills the beans on his strangest fan interactions

Brad Pitt spills the beans on his strangest fan interactions
Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson who triggered abdication crisis

Prince Philip compares Meghan Markle to Wallis Simpson who triggered abdication crisis
A royal staffer once left Prince Andrew ‘with a black eye’ due to his horrid antics

A royal staffer once left Prince Andrew ‘with a black eye’ due to his horrid antics
Sofia Richie calls it quits with Scott Disick due to his children?

Sofia Richie calls it quits with Scott Disick due to his children?
Hailey Baldwin’s ‘J’ tattoo speculated to mimic Selena Gomez’s promise ring

Hailey Baldwin’s ‘J’ tattoo speculated to mimic Selena Gomez’s promise ring
Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost patience’ with Princess Diana ahead of Panorama interview

Latest

view all