Friday Oct 23 2020
Hira Mani says Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is her motivation

Hira Mani (left)   Khabib raises his hands after winning a fight (right, photo source: Reuters)

Pakistani actress Hira Mani is a huge fan of Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to a recent Instagram post shared by the Mere Paas Tum Ho starlet.

Mani didn't leave any doubts as to who she was rooting for in the upcoming Khabib vs Justin Gathje MMA bout.


For the caption of the post, she wrote a famous quote of the Russian fighter which goes as follows: “I don’t fight for the money. I fight for my legacy. I fight for history. I fight for my people”.

She expressed her admiration for the MMA fighter by writing: "You will win my motivation my hero."

Khabib will face off against Gaethje on October 24 at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

