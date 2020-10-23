Can't connect right now! retry
Scarlett Johansson set to enthrall fans in new sci-fi drama 'Bride'

Scarlett Johansson, the two-time Oscar nominee, will produce and star in upcoming sci-fi drama 'Bride', which has been in the works since 2017.

The smashing actress does not seem to wait as she has geared up to delight fans with her talents in 'Bride' - a film about the Bride of Frankenstein - despite 'Maleficent' actress Angelina Jolie's year-long journey to play the iconic role.

Scarlett - who is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'Black Widow' - will produce the thriller alongside Jonathan Lia through their banner These Pictures. Keenan Flynn is expected to put talent as a co-producer.

Sebastian Lelio, who directed 'A Fantastic Woman', will helm the movie, being touted as a 'genre-bending feature', according to a media outlet.

'Bride' is about a woman created to be an ideal wife: the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur.

The doomed Elizabeth Lavenza, Dr. Victor Frankenstein's adopted sister-turned-fiancée, was originally created by author Mary Shelley in her 1818 novel, Frankenstein.

Pascal reportedly tried to lure her Spider-Man director Sam Raimi, but it's unlikely considering he'll begin production on Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starting May 2021.

