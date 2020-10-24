Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
'Ertugrul' Halime Sultan's mesmerising pics will cast a magic on you: See Pics

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Esra Bilgic, who won hearts playing as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has emerged as a fashion icon in some of the stunning pictures she has shared on social media.

Undoubtedly, Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her styling session.

Have a look at her from routine photoshoots to her hit Turkish series 'Ertugrul' and 'Ramo'.

Esra has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her fans, looking absolutely gorgeous in all of these clicks. Have a look!

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.

The Turkish beauty is winning hearts with her unmatched acting skills in new season of Turkish drama 'Ramo'.

Previously, Esra Bilgic shared a screenshot of a romantic scene from her hit drama 'Ramo', looking gorgeous with her co-star Murat Yıldırım.

