Jennifer Aniston makes direct hit at Kanye West urging fans not to vote for him

'Please be responsible,' Jennifer Aniston tells Kanye West supporters 

Jennifer Aniston came forth appealing to the citizens of the United States to avoid voting for Kanye West. 

The actress cast her vote 11 days earlier than the actual polling day on November 3 herself, urging fans to be responsible in this year's election.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the Friends alum can be seen dropping off her mail-in ballot at an official ballot box. She wears a comfortable blue sweatshirt and sweat pants with a gray scarf, sunglasses and a mask.

"#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," Jen wrote in the caption. "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies."

"Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died," she added.

Talking about Kanye, The Morning Show actress added, "PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ️⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible

She then went on to assert how people should "really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)."

"This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world," she wrote. "Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."

