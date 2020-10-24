Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Sofia Richie's family breathes sigh of relief as she moves on from Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's family believes she is better off without Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's family seems to be getting fond of her new flame Matthew Morton after her devastating split from Scott Disick left her shattered.

According to an insider, “Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it,” the source told Us Weekly. “They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.”

A tipster earlier said how Sofia's loved ones believe she is better off without Scott after they parted ways again.

“They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” the insider said. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Sofia sparked romance rumours with Matthew after they were seen grabbing dinner on October 19.

At the time, a source noted that the new pair are “trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is."

Sofia and Scott hit pause on their three-year romance after the latter thought about focusing a good father to the three kids he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Since his breakup with Sofia, Scott has been clicked with models Bella Banos and Megan Irwin Blake on separate ocassions.

A source told Us Weekly that Sofia wasn’t “happy” to see photos of Scott and Bella since they “are both trying to move on and do their own things.” 

