Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel recently touched upon the impact of health care on The Tonight Show, alongside a homemade video collage of his son fighting a preexisting heart condition.

The video in question was shot by Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney and is a curated collection, featuring select moments from the 3-year-old’s multiple hospital visits.

The video also contains a gut wrenching caption that reads, "Three years ago, I delivered a baby boy, Billy. "Three hours later, the brilliant nurse noticed something was wrong. One hour later, our baby boy was in the NICU. Billy was born with Tetralogy of Fallot/VSD (congenital heart defects)."

Before sharing the collection of pictures, Molly penned a short note within the video itself and it read, "Billy was born with a preexisting condition. "This is what it looks like to have a preexisting condition.”

The young mother did make it clear however that her son will never be alone in his fight, the same way as the millions of other Americans who are battling “diseases like Billy's to cancer, asthma and diabetes."

The entire debate began under the Affordable Care Act, which for the unversed ensures that insurance companies are unable to deny health coverage to those with preexisting health conditions, as was previously the case.

Alongside the video, the resilient 3-year-old’s mother also sent in an update and explained how Billy is doing well now. Molly even concluded the entire cameo by adding that both her husband Kimmel and herself "are raising him to fight for less fortunate kids."

More From Entertainment:

Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down

Is Meghan Markle expecting her second child? Pregnancy rumours shot down
Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations

Kim Kardashian celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West to quash divorce speculations
Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser

Ghislaine Maxwell denies claims made by Prince Andrew’s accuser
Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan arraigned with two felonies following alleged attack on girlfriend

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Prince William's dark childhood secret that sent shivers down his spine

Was Princess Diana coerced into sitting down for bombshell tell-all with 'BBC Panorama?'

Was Princess Diana coerced into sitting down for bombshell tell-all with 'BBC Panorama?'
Sofia Richie's family breathes sigh of relief as she moves on from Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's family breathes sigh of relief as she moves on from Scott Disick

Priyanka Chopra credits quarantine for bringing her and Nick Jonas closer

Priyanka Chopra credits quarantine for bringing her and Nick Jonas closer

Queen Elizabeth's coronation filled with chaos and panic because of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth's coronation filled with chaos and panic because of Prince Charles

Ariana Grande's new song 'Positions' a subtle attack at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson?

Ariana Grande's new song 'Positions' a subtle attack at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson?

Jennifer Aniston makes direct hit at Kanye West urging fans not to vote for him

Jennifer Aniston makes direct hit at Kanye West urging fans not to vote for him

Meghan Markle drives a wedge between Prince Harry and royal family?

Meghan Markle drives a wedge between Prince Harry and royal family?

Latest

view all