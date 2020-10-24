Jimmy Kimmel reflects upon 3-year-old son’s past heart surgeries

Jimmy Kimmel recently touched upon the impact of health care on The Tonight Show, alongside a homemade video collage of his son fighting a preexisting heart condition.

The video in question was shot by Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney and is a curated collection, featuring select moments from the 3-year-old’s multiple hospital visits.



The video also contains a gut wrenching caption that reads, "Three years ago, I delivered a baby boy, Billy. "Three hours later, the brilliant nurse noticed something was wrong. One hour later, our baby boy was in the NICU. Billy was born with Tetralogy of Fallot/VSD (congenital heart defects)."

Before sharing the collection of pictures, Molly penned a short note within the video itself and it read, "Billy was born with a preexisting condition. "This is what it looks like to have a preexisting condition.”



The young mother did make it clear however that her son will never be alone in his fight, the same way as the millions of other Americans who are battling “diseases like Billy's to cancer, asthma and diabetes."

The entire debate began under the Affordable Care Act, which for the unversed ensures that insurance companies are unable to deny health coverage to those with preexisting health conditions, as was previously the case.

Alongside the video, the resilient 3-year-old’s mother also sent in an update and explained how Billy is doing well now. Molly even concluded the entire cameo by adding that both her husband Kimmel and herself "are raising him to fight for less fortunate kids."