Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Serena Williams gets daughter Olympia her very first tennis lessons

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

Serena Williams gets daughter Olympia her very first tennis lessons

Serena Williams is one of Tennis’s superstars and it appears she wants her daughter to try the sport out as well, just not from under her wing.

The tennis wonder shared the news over on Instagram, all with a snap of her daughter modeling her new black and white outfit, with a slick new karate pose added in, for good measure.

Following suite, the Olympian also took to Twitter and posted a video showcasing her daughter’s progress during the first day of lessons, but sneakily failed to tell her teacher whose kid Olympia really is.

In the video Williams can be heard saying, "You guys, I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. And don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some, but the lady has no idea that it's my daughter so we'll see how that goes.”

"I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques so I'm gonna make sure she's good and teaching them some techniques."

William’s decision to get her daughter into tennis during the second wave of Covid-19 might be an invitation for online hate but what has fans even more perplexed is that William’s previously mentioned that she has no intention of signing her daughter up for tennis because she does not want for her to have to deal with large amounts of expectations or criticism.

During her past 2018 Vogue interview the tennis legend claimed, "I would hate her to have to deal with comparisons or expectations.”

"It’s so much work, and I’ve given up so much. I don’t regret it, but it’s like Sliding Doors: Go through a different door and lead a different life. I’d like her to have a normal life. I didn’t have that."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants
Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here
Priyanka Chopra believed she would never get married

Priyanka Chopra believed she would never get married

Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013

Jennifer Lawrence responds to claims about 'faking' her Oscars fall in 2013
Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’

Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to ‘get perspective’: ‘she made that all about herself’
Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split

Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split
Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’

Amber Rose on Kanye West’s constant bullying: ‘Just leave me alone’
Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Philip applauded for ‘stepping away’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'

Leonardo DiCaprio on growing up within drug infected L.A: 'I felt like this weird outsider'
Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary

Justin Bieber wanted relationship pain to dissipate in new tell-all documentary
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes second heart surgery

Latest

view all