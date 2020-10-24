Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here

Will Meghan Markle ever return to royal family? Check Out

Meghan Markle, who is currently living in Los Angeles, California where she grew up, will reportedly never return to the royal family after stepping down with her husband Prince Harry from their duties earlier this year.



According to a report, Meghan has strong political views, which sometimes go against the rules as working royal and after stepping down from the royal duties, the duchess is much happier now as she has complete freedom to share her views.

The Cheatsheet quoting Daily Mail reported that Meghan "won’t ever want a way back after discovering that the royal family is no place for someone with political ambition.”

The report claims that returning is not likely an option for Meghan Markle, who has settled down in Los Angeles, California where she grew up.

Meghan and Prince Harry have recently purchased a multi-million mansion in Montecito, where they are living happily with their son Archie.

The royal couple recently sparked severe criticism as they broke the royal protocol by urging the US citizens to vote in the upcoming elections.