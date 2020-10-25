Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski ignites romance with 'open marriage' husband

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski seen having the time of her life with Roland Mary over the weekend

Brad Pitt's young and beautiful girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has seemingly made her way back to Roland Mary, who she is in an open marriage with. 

The German model has reportedly gone back to her husband only a month after spending a romantic getaway with Pitt.

As reported, Poturalski model was seen having the time of her life with her restaurateur husband Roland Mary over the weekend.

In private pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Poturalski and Mary can be seen smoking and drinking with a bunch of friends at Borchardt, the restaurant Mary owns.

The duo shares a seven-year-old son together and are in an “open marriage."

Mary is reportedly “not interested” in being jealous about her extramarital affair with the Hollywood's leading man Pitt, according to the Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Pitt met the German beauty for the first time at her husband's restaurant last summer.

Their romance started when she flew to Los Angeles to meet Pitt and the two then started dating each other in full swing.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William's life-altering chat with father Charles that made him fall in love Kate Middleton

Prince William's life-altering chat with father Charles that made him fall in love Kate Middleton
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber gearing up to welcome kids, start a family soon

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber gearing up to welcome kids, start a family soon
Lily James and Dominic West to face a hefty fine over romantic outing in Rome

Lily James and Dominic West to face a hefty fine over romantic outing in Rome

Hilary Duff announces third pregnancy with husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff announces third pregnancy with husband Matthew Koma

Julia Roberts praises Jennifer Aniston for opposing Kanye West in election

Julia Roberts praises Jennifer Aniston for opposing Kanye West in election

Trump lashes out at Sacha Baron Cohen over 'Borat'

Trump lashes out at Sacha Baron Cohen over 'Borat'
'With Prince William as king, Meghan Markle's life would have changed'

'With Prince William as king, Meghan Markle's life would have changed'

Flashback: When Donald Trump said Eminem deserves his vote

Flashback: When Donald Trump said Eminem deserves his vote

Prince Harry followed his ‘secret girlfriend’ Meghan Markle with a secret account on Instagram when they started dating

Prince Harry followed his ‘secret girlfriend’ Meghan Markle with a secret account on Instagram when they started dating
Prince Harry couldn’t get why the Queen bashed Meghan Markle’s tiara request

Prince Harry couldn’t get why the Queen bashed Meghan Markle’s tiara request
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for delivering ‘repetitive’ rants
Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here

Will Meghan Markle ever return to the royal family? Find out here

Latest

view all