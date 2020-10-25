Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski ignites romance with 'open marriage' husband

Brad Pitt's ladylove Nicole Poturalski seen having the time of her life with Roland Mary over the weekend

Brad Pitt's young and beautiful girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has seemingly made her way back to Roland Mary, who she is in an open marriage with.



The German model has reportedly gone back to her husband only a month after spending a romantic getaway with Pitt.



As reported, Poturalski model was seen having the time of her life with her restaurateur husband Roland Mary over the weekend.

In private pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Poturalski and Mary can be seen smoking and drinking with a bunch of friends at Borchardt, the restaurant Mary owns.

The duo shares a seven-year-old son together and are in an “open marriage."

Mary is reportedly “not interested” in being jealous about her extramarital affair with the Hollywood's leading man Pitt, according to the Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Pitt met the German beauty for the first time at her husband's restaurant last summer.

Their romance started when she flew to Los Angeles to meet Pitt and the two then started dating each other in full swing.