Sunday Oct 25 2020
Ariana Grande references new song to urge people to 'switch positions' in the White House

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Ariana Grande is on her 'way to remind u all to vote early'

Ariana Grande has come out all guns blazing to urge her fans to exercise their democratic right to vote. 

The songstress took to Instagram recently to post a snippet of her new single Positions, alongside which she posted an amusing, yet important message.

Ariana urged her followers to vote early in the upcoming US polls scheduled to be held on November 3, wherein citizens will choose between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"me on my way to remind u all to vote early and also on my way to switch them positions for u," Ariana captioned her post.

As for her song Positions, it is already topping charts and has garnered 27million views in just one day.



