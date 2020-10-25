Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 25 2020
Brad Pitt lends voice to Biden's new campaign ad: 'America is a place for everyone'

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Brad Pitt lent his vocals to Biden's campaign ad which was released on Saturday

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt has voiced his support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by appearing in his latest campaign ad.

The Ad Astra star, 57, lent his vocals to the former vice president’s campaign ad which was released during the World Series game on Saturday.

The ad included a video montage of Biden interacting with his supporters in a jovial manner, while Pitt narrated in the background, saying: “America is a place for everyone – those who chose this county, those who fought for it – some Republicans, some Democrats, and most, somewhere in between.”

He goes on to say that all Americans are in search of the same thing: "Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain. To listen, to bring people together, to get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. To look you in the eye, to treat you with respect, to tell you the truth. To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn't.”

“To be a president for all Americans,” he added. 

