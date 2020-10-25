Can't connect right now! retry
Adele pokes fun at her own weight loss during SNL hosting

American singer and songwriter Adele left her fans in fits of laughter recently, all due to her clever little jibe over her own weight loss.

While the jibe in itself was not the only thing that garnered fan attention, the singer's appearance in itself marked a major milestone, all of which is due to the fact that the last time Adele appeared, she was only a guest.

This time around though, the signer admitted that she only took up the hosting mantle because "my album is not finished and I'm also too scared to do both.”

She even left fans in stomach curling laughter when she admitted, "I would rather just put on some wigs - and this is all mine by the way - have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens."

While her presence in itself has sent album speculations on the rise, the one thing fans found even more hilarious was her slick little jibe at her own massive weight loss transformation.

The signer claimed, "I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me - and this is the half I chose."

