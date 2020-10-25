Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 25 2020
Web Desk

Nicole Poturalski backs abortion as Brad Pitt's girlfriend is back with husband Roland Mary

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

German model and girlfriend of Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski has issued her statement in support of abortion, saying “Restricting abortion doesn’t stop abortion, it just makes abortion less safe.”

Nicole, 27 turned to Instagram and shared Amnesty International’s message on abortion in her story saying, “Restricting abortion doesn’t stop abortion, it just makes abortion less safe.”

Nicole also dubbed it a sad day for all.

She said “Today’s ruling of the Polish Constitution Court mean that many people may resort to clandestine or unsafe abortions, particularly those who cannot attend to travel or seek private care. This is sad day for us all.”

Later, Nicole also shared a cryptic message for haters on racism, saying “Stay hydrated, don’t be racist, wash your hands love yourself.”

Nicole’s statement came hours after reports she has gone back to her husband Roland Mary, who she has an open marriage with.

As reported, the German model was seen having the time of her life with her restaurateur husband Roland Mary over the weekend.

