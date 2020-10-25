Jennifer Aniston dubbed ‘violent’ after she threw a chair at her director on set

Can't connect right now! retry
America's sweetheart and one of the most adored stars in Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston has always been recognized as the kindest of people.

However, upon identifying the wrongs happening around her, the Friends alum can also lose her cool, as she once did on the sets of one of her projects.

The actor had thrown a chair at the director after she saw one of the assistants getting mistreated.

Recalling that incident in an interview with Elle, Aniston had confessed that it wasn’t one of her proudest moments.

“I threw a chair at a director. It wasn’t my proudest moment. He was treating a script supervisor horribly... When the director walked in, I threw a chair at him. I missed, of course. I was like, ‘You can’t speak to people like that.’ I can’t tolerate it,” she had said.

After she lost her temper that day, many have dubbed the star as ‘violent’ as well as ‘difficult to work with.’

