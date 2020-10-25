Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Can't connect right now! retry
British Queen Elizabeth will be ‘very upset' about Megxit, the departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the royal family, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has claimed.

In an interview with Daily Express UK, Piers Morgan, who often discusses Meghan and Harry on his show, said the Queen would be ‘very upset’ about the exit of royal couple from the family.

“Prince Harry is the grandson of Her Majesty, and she will be incredibly upset about their departure,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals earlier this year to become financially independent and settled down in Montecito, California.

The couple have also signed a lucrative multi-million deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Harry and Meghan's exit deal is expected to be reviewed by Buckingham Palace in April 2021 — a year since they officially stepped down.

