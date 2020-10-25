Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 25, 2020

Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?

Prince William has recently been accused of having a bit of a jealous streak towards his brother and allegedly hashed out elaborate plans to make sure Prince Harry remained in the royal fold as his “court jester.”

During his interview with Good Morning America Robert Lacey opened up about Prince William’s alleged feelings of jealously towards Prince Harry.

Lacey explained how having a built in “court jester” in Prince Harry, someone to “always carry the blame,” was something which Prince William was very comfortable with, however, with Meghan Markle’s injection into the royal fold, the heirwas reportedly thrown a curve ball he did not know how to handle.

Lacey was quoted saying, “There is a sense in which William could be criticised for setting Harry up to fail. It suited the elder brother so well to have the court jester, to have the guy who always carried the blame, both when they were teenagers and now”.

With time Prince Harry started growing "increasingly unhappy in this role and took his chance to break free when he met Meghan. He wanted more than he had. He was inspired by her, and the Palace couldn't handle that."

Lacey concluded his point during the interview by adding that Prince Harry needed up becoming “too big” for the royal family. "They were these mega-rockstars. They overshadowed William and Kate and they had to be edged out."

Lacey is not the first person to make this claim either. A former bodyguard who served the royal household for years was the first to make this announcement.

Reportedly “William was always jealous of the loveable rogue reputation that Harry had and the affection that he generated.”

More From Entertainment:

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth expresses his views about Khabib Nurmagomedov
Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton hated ‘overshadowing’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan

Queen Elizabeth ‘very upset’ about Megxit, claims Piers Morgan
Top generals bash Prince Harry for leaving royal marines hanging: ‘'It’s wrong. You can’t’

Top generals bash Prince Harry for leaving royal marines hanging: ‘'It’s wrong. You can’t’
Prince Andrew working out ‘how to serve the monarchy’ with new road map

Prince Andrew working out ‘how to serve the monarchy’ with new road map
Queen Elizabeth slammed for not living ‘up to standards of public life’

Queen Elizabeth slammed for not living ‘up to standards of public life’
Jennifer Aniston dubbed ‘violent’ after she threw a chair at her director on set

Jennifer Aniston dubbed ‘violent’ after she threw a chair at her director on set
Prince William, Kate Middleton got an earful during pregnancy about family planning

Prince William, Kate Middleton got an earful during pregnancy about family planning
Katy Perry picks Kate Middleton over Meghan Markle in style comparison

Katy Perry picks Kate Middleton over Meghan Markle in style comparison
Gigi Hadid shows off her slender post-baby body in new dazzling photos

Gigi Hadid shows off her slender post-baby body in new dazzling photos
Adele pokes fun at her own weight loss during SNL hosting

Adele pokes fun at her own weight loss during SNL hosting
Kanye West touches on painful manic episodes: ‘I’m trying to word it’

Kanye West touches on painful manic episodes: ‘I’m trying to word it’

Latest

view all