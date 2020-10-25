Prince William sabotaged Prince Harry ‘out of jealousy’?

Prince William has recently been accused of having a bit of a jealous streak towards his brother and allegedly hashed out elaborate plans to make sure Prince Harry remained in the royal fold as his “court jester.”

During his interview with Good Morning America Robert Lacey opened up about Prince William’s alleged feelings of jealously towards Prince Harry.

Lacey explained how having a built in “court jester” in Prince Harry, someone to “always carry the blame,” was something which Prince William was very comfortable with, however, with Meghan Markle’s injection into the royal fold, the heirwas reportedly thrown a curve ball he did not know how to handle.

Lacey was quoted saying, “There is a sense in which William could be criticised for setting Harry up to fail. It suited the elder brother so well to have the court jester, to have the guy who always carried the blame, both when they were teenagers and now”.

With time Prince Harry started growing "increasingly unhappy in this role and took his chance to break free when he met Meghan. He wanted more than he had. He was inspired by her, and the Palace couldn't handle that."

Lacey concluded his point during the interview by adding that Prince Harry needed up becoming “too big” for the royal family. "They were these mega-rockstars. They overshadowed William and Kate and they had to be edged out."

Lacey is not the first person to make this claim either. A former bodyguard who served the royal household for years was the first to make this announcement.

Reportedly “William was always jealous of the loveable rogue reputation that Harry had and the affection that he generated.”