entertainment
Monday Oct 26 2020
Meghan Markle’s current net worth will leave royal fans shocked

Monday Oct 26, 2020

The current net worth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals to become financially independent earlier this year, has left the royal fans shocked.

The royal couple, currently living in Montecito, California, in their mansion worth $14 million, have also signed over $100 million lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix to produce documentaries under their production company.

Meghan and Harry are currently pursuing passion projects and they are positioned to build a billion-dollar brand.

Following their resignation as senior royals, the couple is no longer eligible to receive money from the crown through ‘sovereign grant’ but the couple was already worth about $30 million even before signing deal with Netflix.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meghan Markle’s net worth is around $5 million. The Duchess of Sussex earned about $450,000 annually as an actress in Suits since she joined in 2011.

Meghan had also earned income from her women’s fashion line.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry current net worth is around $25 million as the duke inherited from his mother Prince Diana and an annual allowance from Prince Charles.

Jointly, the royal couple has net worth about $30 million.

